- Calories per serving 267
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 577mg
- Calcium per serving 132mg
New Potato Salad With Arugula
Zip up boring potato salad with this exciting recipe. By using ingredients like feta cheese, lemon juice and kalamata olives, the results are a super flavorful side dish.
Try this healthy twist for a "new" potato salad. Using fat-free yogurt instead of mayonnaise spares big calories from fat. Adding in arugula is a good way to add leafy green, antioxidant-rich vegetables to your diet.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 475°.
Combine potatoes, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 1/2 tablespoon oil in bowl; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake 25 minutes, turning after 15 minutes.
Place garlic on cutting board; sprinkle with a dash of salt, and crush with flat side of a large knife to make a paste. Place feta in bowl; mash with back of a spoon. Add yogurt, lemon juice, remaining oil, and garlic paste, stirring with a whisk.
Combine arugula, olives, parsley, and half of feta dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Add potatoes; toss until arugula wilts, and cool 5 min-utes. Toss with remaining dressing and serve.