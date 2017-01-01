New Potato Salad With Arugula

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Lia Mack Huber
March 2016

Zip up boring potato salad with this exciting recipe. By using ingredients like feta cheese, lemon juice and kalamata olives, the results are a super flavorful side dish.

Try this healthy twist for a "new" potato salad. Using fat-free yogurt instead of mayonnaise spares big calories from fat. Adding in arugula is a good way to add leafy green, antioxidant-rich vegetables to your diet.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds red potatoes, quartered (or halved if small)
  • 1 teaspoon plus 1 dash kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 4 cups trimmed arugula
  • 1/4 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 267
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 577mg
  • Calcium per serving 132mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 475°.

Step 2

Combine potatoes, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 1/2 tablespoon oil in bowl; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake 25 minutes, turning after 15 minutes.

Step 3

Place garlic on cutting board; sprinkle with a dash of salt, and crush with flat side of a large knife to make a paste. Place feta in bowl; mash with back of a spoon. Add yogurt, lemon juice, remaining oil, and garlic paste, stirring with a whisk.

Step 4

Combine arugula, olives, parsley, and half of feta dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Add potatoes; toss until arugula wilts, and cool 5 min-utes. Toss with remaining dressing and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up