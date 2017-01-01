Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes

Step 2

Cut tomatoes in half crosswise. Use your finger to push out and discard seeds; use a paring knife to cut out the pulp, leaving 2 shells. Chop pulp, and transfer to a medium bowl. Place hollowed tomatoes, cut sides down, on a paper towel; drain 5 minutes. Add croutons, goat cheese, olives, dressing, and thyme or basil to pulp; mix well. Mound mixture into hollowed tomatoes.