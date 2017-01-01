Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1/2 tomato with stuffing)
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes. To keep the filling from getting mushy, cook the tomatoes right after you've stuffed them.

Ingredients

  • 2 large tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup packaged garlic croutons
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) crumbled goat cheese
  • 1/4 cup sliced pitted kalamata olives
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette or Italian salad dressing
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme or basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 103
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 303mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Cut tomatoes in half crosswise. Use your finger to push out and discard seeds; use a paring knife to cut out the pulp, leaving 2 shells. Chop pulp, and transfer to a medium bowl. Place hollowed tomatoes, cut sides down, on a paper towel; drain 5 minutes. Add croutons, goat cheese, olives, dressing, and thyme or basil to pulp; mix well. Mound mixture into hollowed tomatoes.

Step 3

Place tomatoes on a baking sheet or broiler pan. Broil 4-5 inches from heat until hot and cheese melts (about 5 minutes). Serve immediately.

