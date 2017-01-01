- Calories per serving 103
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 303mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes. To keep the filling from getting mushy, cook the tomatoes right after you've stuffed them.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Cut tomatoes in half crosswise. Use your finger to push out and discard seeds; use a paring knife to cut out the pulp, leaving 2 shells. Chop pulp, and transfer to a medium bowl. Place hollowed tomatoes, cut sides down, on a paper towel; drain 5 minutes. Add croutons, goat cheese, olives, dressing, and thyme or basil to pulp; mix well. Mound mixture into hollowed tomatoes.
Step 3
Place tomatoes on a baking sheet or broiler pan. Broil 4-5 inches from heat until hot and cheese melts (about 5 minutes). Serve immediately.