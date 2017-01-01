- Calories per serving 187
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 365mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Summer Chicken Stir-Fry
This Summer Chicken Stir-Fry recipe is a quick and easy, not to mention healthy, weeknight dinner that your family will love. Ready in under 25 minutes, this go-to summer chicken dish is colorful and packed with flavor. Pair with a simple green salad for the ultimate meal.
Stir-fry is a healthy, tasty way to incorporate a wide variety of vegetables into a meal. You can use tofu instead of chicken for another source of protein and a vegetarian option. Serve atop whole grain rice for a fiber boost.
How to Make It
Combine dressing, soy sauce, and pepper flakes in a medium bowl; add chicken, tossing to coat.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add snow peas and bell pepper; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add chicken mixture; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add onions; stir-fry 1 minute or until chicken is thoroughly heated and vegetables are crisp-tender. Top with cilantro.