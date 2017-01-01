Grano: Chewy Ice Cream Sundae

Photo: Jim Franco
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1/3 cup grano and 1/2 cup ice cream, plus sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 50 minutes. Food Editor Frances Largeman was inspired to create this recipe after enjoying a similar dessert by chef Ana Sortun of Oleana restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Try pairing the cooked grano with sorbet and other toppings, like dulce de leche.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup uncooked grano
  • 1/2 (10-ounce) package frozen raspberries, thawed, or 1 pint fresh raspberries
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 pint vanilla low-fat ice cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 209
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 48mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil; add grano. Simmer, covered, 50 minutes or until tender. Drain and chill.

Step 2

Place the berries, sugar, and honey in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Drain the mixture through a fine sieve over a bowl, if desired; discard any solids.

Step 3

Divide ice cream among 4 small bowls. Top each serving with 1/3 cup grano (you'll have a bit left over) and 1 tablespoon raspberry mixture. Serve immediately.

