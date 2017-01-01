- Calories per serving 209
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 48mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Grano: Chewy Ice Cream Sundae
Photo: Jim Franco
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 50 minutes. Food Editor Frances Largeman was inspired to create this recipe after enjoying a similar dessert by chef Ana Sortun of Oleana restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Try pairing the cooked grano with sorbet and other toppings, like dulce de leche.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil; add grano. Simmer, covered, 50 minutes or until tender. Drain and chill.
Step 2
Place the berries, sugar, and honey in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Drain the mixture through a fine sieve over a bowl, if desired; discard any solids.
Step 3
Divide ice cream among 4 small bowls. Top each serving with 1/3 cup grano (you'll have a bit left over) and 1 tablespoon raspberry mixture. Serve immediately.