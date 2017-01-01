- Calories per serving 245
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 346mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Bulgur: Greek Tabbouleh
Photo: Jim Franco
Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes.
Step 1
Combine 3 cups boiling water and bulgur in a medium bowl; let stand 30 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff with fork. Combine bulgur, tomato, and next 4 ingredients (through onion) in a bowl; set aside.
Step 2
Combine 1/4 cup water and remaining ingredients, stirring well with a whisk. Pour dressing over bulgur mixture, tossing gently to coat.