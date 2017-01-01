Bulgur: Greek Tabbouleh

Photo: Jim Franco
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups boiling water
  • 2 cups uncooked bulgur
  • 1 1/2 cups diced plum tomato
  • 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup sliced black olives
  • 1/4 cup minced red onion
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 245
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 346mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine 3 cups boiling water and bulgur in a medium bowl; let stand 30 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff with fork. Combine bulgur, tomato, and next 4 ingredients (through onion) in a bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Combine 1/4 cup water and remaining ingredients, stirring well with a whisk. Pour dressing over bulgur mixture, tossing gently to coat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up