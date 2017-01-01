Veggie Tostadas With Salad Greens

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1/2 tostada)
Barbara D. Mehlman
March 2016

"My husband loves this dinner's Mexican flavors." -Barbara Mehlman, Los Angeles

Get the Mexican tostada flavors without the grease and cholesterol. This healthy tostada is filled with heart-healthy unsaturated fats and fiber, which aids in digestion. It's great for any meal.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 (10-inch) 98% fat-free flour tortillas
  • 1 (16-ounce) can fat-free refried beans
  • 2 tablespoons enchilada sauce
  • 2 cups gourmet salad greens, divided
  • 1 cup diced plum tomato, divided
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions, divided
  • 2 tablespoons sliced ripe olives, divided
  • 1 peeled avocado, cut into 12 wedges, divided
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped bottled jalapeño pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 318
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 9.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 14.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 11.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 4.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 924mg
  • Calcium per serving 140mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Place a tortilla on a baking sheet, and broil for 1 minute on each side or until lightly browned. Repeat procedure with remaining tortilla.

Step 3

Combine beans and enchilada sauce in a small saucepan; cook over medium heat until hot. Spread half of bean mixture over each tortilla; top evenly with remaining ingredients.

