Lemon Drop Liqueur

Yield
4 3/4 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Locals often unwind at Ray's Boathouse with a bracing summer cocktail like this one. Fresh lemon juice and lemon rind add bright tang and a beautiful hue to this liqueur. Begin a batch three weeks before you plan to serve it. Pour over ice with two parts sparkling water for a cool, delicious lemon spritzer. To serve straight up, coat the rim of a chilled martini glass in lemon juice, then dip the rim in sugar. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Enjoy a refreshing summer beverage with a sour kick. Remember that alcohol has 7 calories per gram, and it doesn't provide any nutrients, so enjoy in moderation.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 5 lemon rinds, cut into strips
  • 3 cups vodka
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21.4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sugar and water in a medium saucepan; cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in rind. Cool completely. Stir in vodka and lemon juice.

Step 2

Sterilize 2 wide-mouthed, 1-quart jars according to manufacturer's directions. Divide vodka mixture between jars. Cover each jar with metal lid; screw on band. Store in a cool, dark place for 3 weeks, shaking jar every other day.

Step 3

Line a fine-mesh sieve with a double layer of cheesecloth; strain mixture through cheesecloth into a bowl. Discard solids. Return liqueur to jars or clean decanter; store chilled in refrigerator or freezer.

Step 4

Note: Mixture will keep in the freezer for up to a year.

