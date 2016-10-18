Lemon Drop Liqueur

Locals often unwind at Ray's Boathouse with a bracing summer cocktail like this one. Fresh lemon juice and lemon rind add bright tang and a beautiful hue to this liqueur. Begin a batch three weeks before you plan to serve it. Pour over ice with two parts sparkling water for a cool, delicious lemon spritzer. To serve straight up, coat the rim of a chilled martini glass in lemon juice, then dip the rim in sugar. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Enjoy a refreshing summer beverage with a sour kick. Remember that alcohol has 7 calories per gram, and it doesn't provide any nutrients, so enjoy in moderation.