Pike Place Market Salad

Randy Mayor
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups salad, 1/2 cup berries, 1 tablespoon cheese, and 2 1/4 teaspoons walnuts)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

The salad calls for herb salad mix, which can be found prebagged in the supermarket, or use any combination of lettuces and herbs. Any fresh cherry or berry (blackberries, blueberries, etc.) will do nicely. The dressing and caramelized walnuts can be made a day ahead (store the nuts in an airtight container and the dressing in the refrigerator).

Adding fruits to a salad, whether it's blackberries, strawberries or blueberries, is a healthy way to eat something sweet that's filled with nutrients. Fruit is high in disease-fighting antioxidants and vitamin C, which boosts your immune system.

Ingredients

  • Walnuts:
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped walnuts
  • Cooking spray
  • Dressing:
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots
  • 1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Remaining ingredients:
  • 8 cups herb salad mix
  • 2 cups berries and/or pitted sweet cherries
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) blue cheese, crumbled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 165
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 37%
  • Fat per serving 6.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 5.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24.6g
  • Fiber per serving 4.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 199mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare nuts, place sugar in a small skillet over medium heat; cook 90 seconds or until sugar dissolves, stirring as needed so sugar dissolves evenly and doesn't burn. Reduce heat; stir in walnuts. Cook over low heat 30 seconds or until golden. Spread mixture onto foil coated with cooking spray. Cool completely; break into small pieces.

Step 2

To prepare dressing, place cider in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 2 tablespoons (about 5 minutes). Combine water and cornstarch in a small bowl; add to pan. Bring cider mixture to a boil, stirring constantly; cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Stir in shallots, vinegar, salt, and pepper; let cool.

Step 3

To prepare salad, place salad mix in a large bowl. Drizzle with dressing; toss gently to coat. Divide evenly among 4 plates; top with berries, cheese, and walnuts. Serve immediately.

Step 4

Wine note: This market salad is a kaleidoscope of bold flavors and compelling textures, from the berries to the caramelized walnuts to the crumbled blue cheese. It needs a powerhouse of a wine to match it all: Walla Walla Village Gewürztraminer 2003 (Walla Walla, Washington; $16). It's sassy with bright tropical fruit flavors (a great counterpoint to the saltiness of the cheese), a citrusy edge, and loads of spice. -Karen MacNeil

