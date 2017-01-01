Orange Chicken Salad with Feta

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups salad, 3 ounces chicken, about 10 mandarin orange segments, and 1 1/2 teaspoons almonds)
Jenna Bayley-Burke
March 2016

"This salad combines many of my favorite flavors in a new way. Orange juice concentrate in the dressing gives the salad a fresh taste." -Jenna Bayley-Burke, Hillsboro, OR

Enjoy a summer salad, with this cool, citrus dressing. Oranges are high in vitamin C, adding a vitamin boost to a basic salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 cups torn leaf lettuce
  • 1 cup orange bell pepper strips
  • 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup matchstick-cut carrots
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 3 tablespoons thawed orange juice concentrate, undiluted
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges in light syrup, drained
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 299
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 9.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 25.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31.2g
  • Fiber per serving 4.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 351mg
  • Calcium per serving 161mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 6 minutes on each side or until done. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Set aside.

Step 3

Combine lettuce and next 5 ingredients (through onions) in a large bowl. Combine orange juice concentrate, vinegar, oil, salt, and black pepper; stir with a whisk. Pour juice mixture over lettuce mixture, tossing to coat. Divide lettuce mixture evenly among 4 plates; top evenly with chicken, oranges, and almonds.

