- Calories per serving 299
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 9.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 25.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31.2g
- Fiber per serving 4.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 351mg
- Calcium per serving 161mg
Orange Chicken Salad with Feta
"This salad combines many of my favorite flavors in a new way. Orange juice concentrate in the dressing gives the salad a fresh taste." -Jenna Bayley-Burke, Hillsboro, OR
Enjoy a summer salad, with this cool, citrus dressing. Oranges are high in vitamin C, adding a vitamin boost to a basic salad.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 6 minutes on each side or until done. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Set aside.
Combine lettuce and next 5 ingredients (through onions) in a large bowl. Combine orange juice concentrate, vinegar, oil, salt, and black pepper; stir with a whisk. Pour juice mixture over lettuce mixture, tossing to coat. Divide lettuce mixture evenly among 4 plates; top evenly with chicken, oranges, and almonds.