Salsa Verde

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
2 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Holly Clebnik
March 2016

This easy 5-ingredient salsa verde recipe is a great way to enjoy fresh tomatillos.  Serve with your favorite tortilla chips. 

Ingredients

  • 8 tomatillos (about 12 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and quartered
  • 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles, undrained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 16
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 0.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 0.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.2g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 334mg
  • Calcium per serving 4mg

How to Make It

Discard husks and stems from the tomatillos. Combine tomatillos and remaining ingredients in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped.

