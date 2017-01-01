- Calories per serving 325
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 10.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 24.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.6g
- Fiber per serving 0.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 108mg
- Iron per serving 3.5mg
- Sodium per serving 450mg
- Calcium per serving 249mg
Shrimp Pie
The pastry is a breeze to prepare. Much like a cheesecake crust, the crumbly mixture is simply pressed into a deep-dish pie plate--no kneading or rolling required.
Shrimp is low in saturated fat and low in calories. Additionally, they are high in vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which is inadequate in most Americans' diets.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
To prepare pastry, lightly spoon 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and semolina flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; cut in butter and shortening with a pastry blender or 2 knives until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
Combine ice water and vinegar in a small bowl. Add water mixture to flour mixture; toss with a fork until mixture is well combined (mixture will be crumbly and will not form a ball). Press mixture into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 5 minutes. Remove from oven; cool on a wire rack.
To prepare filling, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add the shrimp; cook 1 minute or until shrimp turn pink. Remove from heat.
Combine cream cheese and 1/4 cup egg substitute in a medium bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add 2 teaspoons flour; beat 1 more minute. Beat in remaining egg substitute and milk. Add shrimp, Havarti cheese, dill, and 1/8 teaspoon salt, stirring well. Pour shrimp mixture into prepared crust. Bake at 375° for 40 minutes or until set. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes before serving.