Sesame-Chile Chicken with Gingered Watermelon Salsa

Combine diced watermelon with other vitamin C-containing ingredients such as bell pepper and lime juice to make a sweet and tangy salsa for the spicy grilled chicken. To make preparation of the salsa easy, buy a container of cubed watermelon in the produce section of the grocery store and cut the chunks up into smaller pieces.

Salsa is a low-fat, low-calorie way to dress up any sort of dish, especially chicken. While cream sauces are popular, they're high in saturated fat and cholesterol.