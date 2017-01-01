- Calories per serving 247
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
- Fat per serving 4.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 40.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8.7g
- Fiber per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 99mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 722mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Sesame-Chile Chicken with Gingered Watermelon Salsa
Combine diced watermelon with other vitamin C-containing ingredients such as bell pepper and lime juice to make a sweet and tangy salsa for the spicy grilled chicken. To make preparation of the salsa easy, buy a container of cubed watermelon in the produce section of the grocery store and cut the chunks up into smaller pieces.
Salsa is a low-fat, low-calorie way to dress up any sort of dish, especially chicken. While cream sauces are popular, they're high in saturated fat and cholesterol.
How to Make It
To prepare chicken, combine first 3 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken to bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour, turning bag occasionally.
Prepare grill.
To prepare salsa, combine watermelon and next 8 ingredients (through jalapeño); cover and chill until ready to serve.
Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill 6 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from grill; let stand 5 minutes. Cut chicken diagonally across grain into thin slices; serve with salsa. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve with lime wedges, if desired.