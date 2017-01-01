Sesame-Chile Chicken with Gingered Watermelon Salsa

Randy Mayor
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half and about 1/2 cup salsa)
Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

Combine diced watermelon with other vitamin C-containing ingredients such as bell pepper and lime juice to make a sweet and tangy salsa for the spicy grilled chicken. To make preparation of the salsa easy, buy a container of cubed watermelon in the produce section of the grocery store and cut the chunks up into smaller pieces.

Salsa is a low-fat, low-calorie way to dress up any sort of dish, especially chicken. While cream sauces are popular, they're high in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Chicken:
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons chili sauce with garlic
  • 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • Salsa:
  • 2 cups diced seeded watermelon
  • 1/4 cup diced yellow bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
  • Remaining ingredients:
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • Cilantro sprigs (optional)
  • Lime wedges (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 247
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
  • Fat per serving 4.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 40.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8.7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 99mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 722mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare chicken, combine first 3 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken to bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour, turning bag occasionally.

Step 2

Prepare grill.

Step 3

To prepare salsa, combine watermelon and next 8 ingredients (through jalapeño); cover and chill until ready to serve.

Step 4

Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill 6 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from grill; let stand 5 minutes. Cut chicken diagonally across grain into thin slices; serve with salsa. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

