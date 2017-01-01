Spicy Pickled Okra

It's easier than you think to pickle your own okra, and pickling is a great way to make use of an abundant garden harvest. Serve these spicy and crunchy pods as a side dish or part of a relish tray. They're also an unusual garnish for a martini.

Offer a different kind of appetizer that's low in calories, sodium, fat and cholesterol. Okras, or lady fingers, are a good source of folate, which is crucial during pregnancy and for heart health.