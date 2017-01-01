Spicy Pickled Okra

Yield
About 5 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
It's easier than you think to pickle your own okra, and pickling is a great way to make use of an abundant garden harvest. Serve these spicy and crunchy pods as a side dish or part of a relish tray. They're also an unusual garnish for a martini.

Offer a different kind of appetizer that's low in calories, sodium, fat and cholesterol. Okras, or lady fingers, are a good source of folate, which is crucial during pregnancy and for heart health.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups white vinegar
  • 2 cups water
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon white peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 4 fresh dill sprigs
  • 2 green or red jalapeño peppers, halved lengthwise
  • 1 1/2 pounds small okra pods

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 28
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.8g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 103mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine vinegar and the next 7 ingredients (through cumin seeds) in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute or until sugar and salt dissolve, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; stir in fresh dill sprigs, jalapeños, and okra pods. Cool completely; pour mixture into an airtight container. Cover and chill.

Step 2

Note: Refrigerate okra in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

