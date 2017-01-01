Streusel-Topped Key Lime Squares

Randy Mayor
Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 square)
Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

If you can't find key limes, you can use regular Persian limes, but the squares won't be quite as tart.

Enjoy this tart dessert treat that's low in sodium. For variation, try this recipe with lemons.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon grated lime rind
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon lemon extract
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Cooking spray
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup fresh key lime juice
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 121
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 3.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 2.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19.9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 93mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Place first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until creamy (about 2 minutes). Lightly spoon 1 cup flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Gradually add 1 cup flour to butter mixture, beating at low speed until mixture resembles coarse meal. Gently press two-thirds of mixture (about 1 1/3 cups) into bottom of an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray; set remaining 2/3 cup flour mixture aside. Bake at 350° for 12 minutes or until just beginning to brown.

Step 3

Combine 2/3 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons flour, baking powder, and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add lime juice and eggs, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Pour mixture over crust. Bake at 350° for 12 minutes. Remove pan from oven (do not turn oven off); sprinkle remaining 2/3 cup flour mixture evenly over egg mixture. Bake an additional 8 to 10 minutes or until set. Remove from oven; cool in pan on a wire rack. Sprinkle evenly with powdered sugar.

