- Calories per serving 338
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 11.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 30.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30.4g
- Fiber per serving 3.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 4.8mg
- Sodium per serving 564mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Beef, Okra, and Potato Kebabs
Kebabs are a favorite way to grill meat and vegetables. This recipe features an unusual, delicious grilled okra. Grilling infuses the pods with smoky flavor, and it allows them to maintain their firm texture.
How to Make It
Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until tender; drain. Cool.
Combine parsley and the next 6 ingredients (through black pepper) in a large bowl, stirring well; stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add potatoes, bell pepper, okra, shallots, beef, and squash; toss well to coat. Cover and chill 1 hour.
Prepare grill.
Thread vegetables and beef alternately onto each of 8 (10-inch) skewers. Sprinkle kebabs evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place kebabs on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 10 minutes or until desired degree of doneness, turning occasionally.