- Calories per serving 406
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 11g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 661mg
- Calcium per serving 384mg
Panini With Sautéed Mushrooms and Gruyère
A great option for a meatless meal, this grilled panini sandwich features sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and gruyére cheese.
How to Make It
Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; sauté 5-6 minutes.
Spread mustard on 4 slices of bread; layer each with 6 spinach leaves, 1 tablespoon pepper, 1 tablespoon onion, 1/4 cup cheese, and 1/4 cup mushrooms. Top with remaining bread.
Brush melted butter over both sides of each sandwich. If using a skillet, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; place sandwich- es in pan. Place another skillet on top of sandwiches; cook 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown and cheese is melted. If using a panini maker, brush sandwiches with butter; place in machine, close, and cook 2 minutes or until done.