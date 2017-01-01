Panini With Sautéed Mushrooms and Gruyère

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
March 2016

A great option for a meatless meal, this grilled panini sandwich features sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and gruyére cheese.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 (8-ounce) package mushrooms, sliced
  • 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 8 (1-ounce) slices whole wheat bread
  • 1/2 of 1 (10-ounce) bag fresh spinach
  • 1/4 cup sliced roasted red bell peppers
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 406
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 11g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 661mg
  • Calcium per serving 384mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; sauté 5-6 minutes.

Step 2

Spread mustard on 4 slices of bread; layer each with 6 spinach leaves, 1 tablespoon pepper, 1 tablespoon onion, 1/4 cup cheese, and 1/4 cup mushrooms. Top with remaining bread.

Step 3

Brush melted butter over both sides of each sandwich. If using a skillet, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; place sandwich- es in pan. Place another skillet on top of sandwiches; cook 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown and cheese is melted. If using a panini maker, brush sandwiches with butter; place in machine, close, and cook 2 minutes or until done.

