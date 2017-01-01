Fruit and Vegetable Salad Supreme

Start your shower or dinner party with a crisp, fragrant green salad. The rich ingredients in this must-have salad recipe make it a go-to for any gathering on your calendar.

Get your fill of, well, everything with the salad supreme. This dish is rich in protein, fiber, healthy unsaturated fats, antioxidants and vitamin C. The combination of fruits and vegetables make it a great way to satisfy a good portion of your daily nutrient needs.