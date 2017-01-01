Fruit and Vegetable Salad Supreme

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
3 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 2 3/4 cups)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Start your shower or dinner party with a crisp, fragrant green salad. The rich ingredients in this must-have salad recipe make it a go-to for any gathering on your calendar.

Get your fill of, well, everything with the salad supreme. This dish is rich in protein, fiber, healthy unsaturated fats, antioxidants and vitamin C. The combination of fruits and vegetables make it a great way to satisfy a good portion of your daily nutrient needs.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound asparagus spears, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 2 cups thinly sliced carrot
  • 8 cups mixed salad greens
  • 2 cups sliced strawberries
  • 1/2 cup light balsamic vinaigrette
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled goat or feta cheese
  • 1/2 cup pecan halves, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 478mg
  • Calcium per serving 132mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Add asparagus and carrot to boiling water. Remove after 2 minutes, or when color has brightened; drain and plunge into ice water. Drain, and pat dry.

Step 2

Combine salad greens, strawberries, and vegetables. Add dressing; toss well before serving. Top with cheese and pecans.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up