- Calories per serving 305
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 359mg
- Calcium per serving 230mg
ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato) Sandwiches
These easy sandwich stackers feature layers of sliced avocado, sliced tomato, lettuce, sliced cucumbers, and Swiss cheese. They're perfect for a summer supper.
A healthier version of the BLT, this sandwich is nutrient-rich. Avocados are fattening, but they provide heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Avocados are also high in fiber. They can be used as healthy baking and cooking alternatives for butter and shortening.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread mayonnaise on the 8 slices of bread.
Step 2
Layer 4 slices with 1 lettuce leaf, 1 slice tomato, 1 slice avocado, 3 slices cucumber, and 1 slice cheese; top with remaining bread slices. Cut sandwiches in half diagonally.