ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato) Sandwiches

Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Karen Levin
March 2016

These easy sandwich stackers feature layers of sliced avocado, sliced tomato, lettuce, sliced cucumbers, and Swiss cheese.  They're perfect for a summer supper.

A healthier version of the BLT, this sandwich is nutrient-rich. Avocados are fattening, but they provide heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Avocados are also high in fiber. They can be used as healthy baking and cooking alternatives for butter and shortening.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fat-free mayonnaise
  • 8 (1-ounce) slices whole-grain bread with flaxseed, toasted
  • 4 large leaves romaine or Boston lettuce
  • 1 large ripe tomato, thinly sliced
  • 1 sliced peeled avocado
  • 12 very thin slices cucumber
  • 4 (.77-ounce) slices reduced-fat, reduced-sodium Swiss cheese (such as Alpine Lace)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 305
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 359mg
  • Calcium per serving 230mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread mayonnaise on the 8 slices of bread.

Step 2

Layer 4 slices with 1 lettuce leaf, 1 slice tomato, 1 slice avocado, 3 slices cucumber, and 1 slice cheese; top with remaining bread slices. Cut sandwiches in half diagonally.

