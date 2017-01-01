Grilled Chicken Salad With Avocado and Mango

This grilled chicken salad is the perfect quick and easy dinner choice for a busy weeknight. With less than 200 calories per serving, it''s a wonderfully refreshing and healthy meal.

Who says salads have to be boring? Dress up leafy greens, which are rich in folate and vitamin C, with protein-packed grilled chicken, antioxidant-rich mango and avocados, which are a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.