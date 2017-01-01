- Calories per serving 185
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 203mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Grilled Chicken Salad With Avocado and Mango
This grilled chicken salad is the perfect quick and easy dinner choice for a busy weeknight. With less than 200 calories per serving, it''s a wonderfully refreshing and healthy meal.
Who says salads have to be boring? Dress up leafy greens, which are rich in folate and vitamin C, with protein-packed grilled chicken, antioxidant-rich mango and avocados, which are a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Combine oil, juice, chutney, soy sauce, and ginger in a small bowl. Place chicken on large plate; spoon 2 tablespoons oil mixture over chicken, reserving the rest for the salad. Turn chicken to coat, and let stand 5 minutes.
Place chicken on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 minutes on each side or until chicken is done, brushing with oil mixture from plate before turning. Slice chicken crosswise into strips.
Arrange greens, mango, and avocado on 4 serving plates. Arrange chicken over greens. Drizzle reserved dressing over salads.
Andrea''s Wine Pick: A California Fumd Blanc offers the perfect balance to complement the tangy dressing. Look for Dry Creek from California ($12) or Hogue from Washington ($8).--Andrea Immer Robinson