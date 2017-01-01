- Calories per serving 210
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 190mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 613mg
- Calcium per serving 138mg
Scrambled Eggs With Smoked Salmon, Spinach, and Chives
This filling breakfast of scrambled eggs, salmon, and spinach on whole wheat English muffins is quick, easy, and satisfying!
This protein-packed wake-up call is full of the heart-healthy good fats—omega-3s. Substitute a plain English muffin with a whole-wheat variety and get triple the fiber and iron and almost six times the calcium.
How to Make It
Heat oil in medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Combine eggs and pepper in medium bowl; stir well with whisk. Pour egg mixture into skillet; cook 30 seconds or until mixture begins to thicken, stirring slowly with wooden spoon.
Stir in salmon and cream cheese; cook 30 seconds, smashing cream cheese lumps with spoon. Stir in spinach; cook 2 minutes or until spinach wilts and eggs are cooked, stirring constantly. Top each muffin half with 1/2 cup egg mixture. Garnish with chives, if desired.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 3g.