- Calories per serving 100
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 681mg
- Calcium per serving 21mg
Pumpernickel Toasts With Smoked Salmon and Horseradish Cream
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep: 10 minutes. These make a light supper or elegant lunch entrée. Serve with a green salad tossed with sliced cucumber.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine mayonnaise, dill, and horseradish in a small bowl.
Step 2
Cut each bread slice into 4 triangles. Layer each slice with 1/3 of the mayonnaise mixture, a few capers, 1 slice salmon, and dill sprig, if desired. Serve at room temperature with lemon wedges.
Step 3
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 0g.