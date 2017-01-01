- Calories per serving 290
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 42mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Everyday Granola
This granola is much tastier and less expensive than store-bought varieties. The baking time is worth the effort.
Make homemade granola and save on the costs of expensive store brands. You can pick and choose what to add—dried fruit, nuts, chocolate. Granola is a great source of fiber and healthy, unsaturated fats. Add milk or yogurt for a meal, or carry it around for a healthy on-the-go snack.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 300°.
Heat juice and next 3 ingredients (through honey) in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring until dissolved; set aside.
Combine oats and next 10 ingredients (through sunflower seed kernels) in a large bowl.
Pour juice mixture over oat mixture; toss.
Divide mixture in half; spread evenly over 2 baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 300° for 45 minutes or until dry and crispy, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely; stir in dried fruit. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.