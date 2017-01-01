Everyday Granola

This granola is much tastier and less expensive than store-bought varieties. The baking time is worth the effort.

Make homemade granola and save on the costs of expensive store brands. You can pick and choose what to add—dried fruit, nuts, chocolate. Granola is a great source of fiber and healthy, unsaturated fats. Add milk or yogurt for a meal, or carry it around for a healthy on-the-go snack.