Tapas Platter

Yield
6 servings
March 2016

Talk about variety: The Spanish tradition of nibbling just a bit from several dishes is a great way to satisfy your appetite.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (4 ounces) Manchego cheese, cut in 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 cup whole roasted almonds
  • 1 cup assorted ripe olives
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced Serrano ham (dry-cured Spanish ham) or prosciutto

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 837mg
  • Calcium per serving 265mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place cheese, almonds, olives, and Minted Chutney-Roasted Peppers in separate small bowls. (Be sure to have an empty bowl on hand for olive pits).

Step 2

Fan ham in overlapping slices on a plate.

Step 3

Give guests small plates, or place all bowls on a single tray (ham may be placed directly on tray, along with flatbread for peppers). Serve with toothpicks.

