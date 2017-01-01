- Calories per serving 59
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 100mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Minted Chutney-Roasted Peppers
Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 11 minutes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut pepper in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet, and flatten with hand. Broil 10 minutes or until blackened. Place pepper halves in a zip-top plastic bag, and seal. Let cool. Peel pepper, and cut into strips.
Step 2
Combine vinegar, oil, and chutney in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 1 minute or until chutney dissolves. Stir in caper and mint, and toss with pepper strips. Serve chutney alongside foccacia or other flatbread.
Step 3
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 7g.