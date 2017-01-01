Organic Rosemary Roast Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 Remove and discard giblets and neck from chicken. Rinse chicken with cold water; pat dry. Trim excess fat. Starting at neck cavity, loosen skin from breast and drumsticks by inserting fingers, gently pushing between skin and meat.

Step 3 Combine garlic and rosemary. Rub seasoning mixture under loosened skin and into the body cavity. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over entire outside surface of chicken.