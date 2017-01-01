Organic Rosemary Roast Chicken

Photo: Tina Rupp
Yield
5 servings (serving size: 6 ounces)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 70 minutes. It's amazing how just a handful of ingredients produces this amazing dish.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 (4-pound) whole organic chicken
  • 8 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 419
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 47g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 152mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 311mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Remove and discard giblets and neck from chicken. Rinse chicken with cold water; pat dry. Trim excess fat. Starting at neck cavity, loosen skin from breast and drumsticks by inserting fingers, gently pushing between skin and meat.

Step 3

Combine garlic and rosemary. Rub seasoning mixture under loosened skin and into the body cavity. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over entire outside surface of chicken.

Step 4

Place chicken in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 375°; bake 1 hour or until a thermometer registers 180°. Let stand 5 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up