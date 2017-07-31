- Calories per serving 299
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 11g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 121mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 110mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Warm Chocolate Cake with Citrus
Prep: 15 minutes (plus 10 minutes to cool) Cook: 36 minutes. Elizabeth Falkner whips up edible magic daily as executive chef and owner of two renowned San Francisco bakeries, Citizen Cake and Citizen Cupcake. In honor of Valentine's Day, here's a romantic dessert adapted from Falkner for you and your honey, although it's just as fitting for gossip with the girls. This rich dessert can be served either warm or cool (note: It becomes much fudgier when cool).
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place hazelnuts on a baking sheet; bake at 350° for 15 minutes, stirring once. Turn nuts out onto a towel; rub off skins. Chop nuts finely.
Coat 4 (4-6 ounce) ramekins with cooking spray, and coat the insides of the ramekins with chopped hazelnuts.
Combine chocolate and butter in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds until mixture is smooth. Set aside.
Combine eggs, sugars, and salt in a bowl; beat with mixer on high speed until pale and roughly tripled in volume (about 5 minutes).
Gently stir one-fourth of egg mixture into chocolate mixture; gently fold in remaining egg mixture. Divide batter evenly among ramekins. Place ramekins in a baking pan; add hot water to pan to a depth of 1 inch. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until puffy and set.
Remove ramekins from pan; cool on a wire rack 10 minutes or until cool to touch.
Top ramekins with tangerine, blood orange, or mandarin orange segments.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 20g.