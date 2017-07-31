Warm Chocolate Cake with Citrus

Prep: 15 minutes (plus 10 minutes to cool) Cook: 36 minutes. Elizabeth Falkner whips up edible magic daily as executive chef and owner of two renowned San Francisco bakeries, Citizen Cake and Citizen Cupcake. In honor of Valentine's Day, here's a romantic dessert adapted from Falkner for you and your honey, although it's just as fitting for gossip with the girls. This rich dessert can be served either warm or cool (note: It becomes much fudgier when cool).