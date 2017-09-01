Quick Chicken Cacciatore

Fuel your body with this delicious dish of flavorful chicken and good-for-you veggies.

Getting tired of the same old roasted chicken breast? We’ve got you covered. This chicken cacciatore dish is bursting with flavor and is a simple way to spice up your dinners. If you haven’t heard of cacciatore, it means a dish prepared “hunter-style.” It’s usually made with chicken or rabbit and peppers, herbs, red wine, and tomatoes. It’s an Italian staple, and a yummy way to prepare chicken when you’re looking for something new. Plus, it’s super healthy!

Chicken is high in protein and low in saturated fat, and, with the bell peppers, you’re getting immune-boosting vitamin C, which is also great for your skin.The peppers, parsley, and red wine also add a major antioxidant boost to this dish. If you pair it with rice or a multigrain roll, you’re getting fiber as well. This dish is a complete meal that’s going to keep you full and satisfied for a long time. It’s an excellent option if you’re looking to add more protein to your diet, and it comes with a low calorie count: Each serving totals up to just 250 calories.

It’s a breeze to make as well. You just need one skillet (fewer dirty dishes, score!), and all you have to do is cook the chicken and sauté the veggies and combine. Cacciatore is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner when the last thing you want to do is cook. You can whip it up in no time, and it’s an easy dish to share–or reheat for lunch the next day. It’s a hearty dish that still tastes great after a few days; if anything, it just gets better over time as the chicken soaks in all the flavor. Bon appetit!