- Calories per serving 92
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 172mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Chicken Paillards
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep: 7 minutes Cook: 6 minutes. Top chicken with salad, or serve it alongside.
Spice up a plain piece of chicken with this recipe that's quick, easy, and healthy. Use minimal salt, especially for those who have hypertension. It's important to balance sodium intake because it can increase blood pressure.
Step 1
Place each chicken-breast half between two sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or a rolling pin. Salt and pepper both sides of each chicken-breast half.
Step 2
Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; sauté 3 minutes per side, until golden and cooked through. Cook in batches if necessary to prevent from crowding the pan.