Wilted Escarole Salad with Figs, Bacon, and Blue Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and crumble. Set aside, and reserve 1 teaspoon drippings in pan.

Step 2 Place escarole top-down in pan, and press down gently. Cook over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or until wilted. Flip, and cook 1 minute. Remove to cutting board; coarsely chop escarole, discarding core, and transfer to a large bowl.