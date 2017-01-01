- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 326mg
- Calcium per serving 218mg
Wilted Escarole Salad with Figs, Bacon, and Blue Cheese
Prep: 10 minutes Cook: 15 minutes
How to Make It
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and crumble. Set aside, and reserve 1 teaspoon drippings in pan.
Place escarole top-down in pan, and press down gently. Cook over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or until wilted. Flip, and cook 1 minute. Remove to cutting board; coarsely chop escarole, discarding core, and transfer to a large bowl.
Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat; add minced shallots, and cook 3 minutes or until golden brown. Add balsamic vinegar, orange juice, dried figs, and sugar to pan; stir to dissolve sugar and thicken. Pour dressing and figs over escarole, tossing gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Mound on top of chicken; top with cheese and bacon.