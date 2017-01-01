Red Bean and Poblano Chili

Photo: Beatriz Dacosta
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
6 Hours
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 4,498. Small red beans topped the antioxidant list. If you want to make this chili on the stove instead of in a slow cooker, heat the oil in a Dutch oven and cook the onions, garlic, and spices together first. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer until vegetables are tender.

Chili is a great, tasty way to get your fill of nutrients. Beans are packed with fiber, and bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants. Serve with a side of cornbread for dipping.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 poblano pepper, seeded and cut into thirds lengthwise
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 1 (15-ounce) can small red beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 large chopped yellow or orange bell pepper
  • 1 large vertically sliced red onion
  • 1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced green onions, divided
  • 6 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) shredded pepper Jack cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 197
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 869mg
  • Calcium per serving 190mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Flatten poblano pepper with hands. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet; broil 4-6 inches from heat 4 minutes or until blackened and charred. Place in a zip-top heavy-duty plastic bag; seal. Let stand 15 minutes to allow skins to loosen. Peel and discard skins. Coarsely chop poblano pepper.

Step 3

Place poblano pepper and next 10 ingredients (through red onion) in an electric slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 6 hours or until vegetables are tender. Uncover, and stir in cilantro, tomato paste, and half of green onions.

Step 4

To serve, spoon chili into six serving bowls; top each serving with 1 tablespoon sour cream, 1 tablespoon green onions, and 2 tablespoons cheese. Serve immediately.

