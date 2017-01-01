- Calories per serving 197
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 869mg
- Calcium per serving 190mg
Red Bean and Poblano Chili
Total Antioxidant Capacity: 4,498. Small red beans topped the antioxidant list. If you want to make this chili on the stove instead of in a slow cooker, heat the oil in a Dutch oven and cook the onions, garlic, and spices together first. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer until vegetables are tender.
Chili is a great, tasty way to get your fill of nutrients. Beans are packed with fiber, and bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants. Serve with a side of cornbread for dipping.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Flatten poblano pepper with hands. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet; broil 4-6 inches from heat 4 minutes or until blackened and charred. Place in a zip-top heavy-duty plastic bag; seal. Let stand 15 minutes to allow skins to loosen. Peel and discard skins. Coarsely chop poblano pepper.
Place poblano pepper and next 10 ingredients (through red onion) in an electric slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 6 hours or until vegetables are tender. Uncover, and stir in cilantro, tomato paste, and half of green onions.
To serve, spoon chili into six serving bowls; top each serving with 1 tablespoon sour cream, 1 tablespoon green onions, and 2 tablespoons cheese. Serve immediately.