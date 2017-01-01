Lemon-Blackberry Parfait

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 5,776. Prep: 10 minutes (plus 20 minutes for freezing). Blackberries and lemon rind add an antioxidant kick to this basic dessert.

Don't feel guilty with this nutrient- and flavor-packed dessert treat. Ice cream is a great source of calcium and vitamin D, crucial for bone health. Lemon rind and blackberries not only add flavor, but they're rich in fiber and antioxidants. While fat-free ice cream contains no fat, it's higher in sugar. Limit your portions to maximize this sweet, nutritious dessert.