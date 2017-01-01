- Calories per serving 237
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 74mg
- Calcium per serving 178mg
Lemon-Blackberry Parfait
Total Antioxidant Capacity: 5,776. Prep: 10 minutes (plus 20 minutes for freezing). Blackberries and lemon rind add an antioxidant kick to this basic dessert.
Don't feel guilty with this nutrient- and flavor-packed dessert treat. Ice cream is a great source of calcium and vitamin D, crucial for bone health. Lemon rind and blackberries not only add flavor, but they're rich in fiber and antioxidants. While fat-free ice cream contains no fat, it's higher in sugar. Limit your portions to maximize this sweet, nutritious dessert.
How to Make It
Stir lemon rind into ice cream until well-blended. Cover ice cream, and return to freezer 20 minutes or until almost firm.
To assemble parfait, reserve 4 berries for garnish. Remove ice cream from freezer.
Distribute half of remaining ber- ries evenly into the bottoms of four parfait glasses. Distribute half of crushed cookies among the glasses.
Distribute half of ice cream among the glasses. Repeat layers, starting with berries and ending with ice cream. Top with reserved berries.