Mixed Green Salad With Dried Plums and Toasted Pecans

Photo: Beatriz Dacosta
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 3 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 9,839. Prep: 15 minutes. Since both prunes and pecans are antioxidant-rich, this salad offers a double punch. The sweet prunes balance the bitter flavor of escarole.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups chopped escarole
  • 2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
  • 1 cup pitted prunes, chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 64g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 174mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare dressing, combine sherry vinegar, honey, and Dijon mustard in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Gradually add olive oil, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add shallots, salt, and freshly ground black pepper; set aside.

Step 2

Combine escarole and romaine lettuce in a large bowl. Add prunes and pecans, and toss well. Pour vinaigrette over salad; toss gently to coat. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up