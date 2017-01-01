- Calories per serving 227
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 228mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 601mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Shrimp-Artichoke Salad
Photo: Beatriz Dacosta
Total Antioxidant Capacity: 5,928. Prep: 10 minutes (plus 30 minutes for chilling). We loaded up on antioxidant-rich artichoke hearts in this healthy salad. They contain lots of fiber to boot.
How to Make It
Combine mayonnaise and lemon juice in a medium bowl, and stir well. Add shrimp and remaining ingredients; toss gently to coat. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes.