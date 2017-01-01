Shrimp-Artichoke Salad

Photo: Beatriz Dacosta
Yield
2 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
March 2016

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 5,928. Prep: 10 minutes (plus 30 minutes for chilling). We loaded up on antioxidant-rich artichoke hearts in this healthy salad. They contain lots of fiber to boot.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 pound medium shrimp, cooked, peeled, and deveined
  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 228mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 601mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Combine mayonnaise and lemon juice in a medium bowl, and stir well. Add shrimp and remaining ingredients; toss gently to coat. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes.

