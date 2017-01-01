Polenta-Sausage Ragout

How to Make It

Step 1 Remove casings from Italian sausage, and combine with bell pepper, corn, onion, and mushrooms in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, 7 minutes or until the sausage is crumbled and browned. Set aside.

Step 2 Sprinkle one side of each polenta slice with thyme and ground pepper. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat; cook 4 minutes or until browned. Coat tops of slices with cooking spray; turn and cook 2 minutes or until browned.

Step 3 Spoon 1/2 cup sausage mixture onto each serving plate; top with 2 polenta slices, thyme-side up.