Polenta-Sausage Ragout

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 polenta slices plus 1/2 cup sausage mixture)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 whole links hot Italian sausage
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen whole-kernel corn
  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 (8-ounce) package mushrooms
  • 8 (1/2 -inch-thick) slices polenta
  • 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 572mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove casings from Italian sausage, and combine with bell pepper, corn, onion, and mushrooms in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, 7 minutes or until the sausage is crumbled and browned. Set aside.

Step 2

Sprinkle one side of each polenta slice with thyme and ground pepper. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat; cook 4 minutes or until browned. Coat tops of slices with cooking spray; turn and cook 2 minutes or until browned.

Step 3

Spoon 1/2 cup sausage mixture onto each serving plate; top with 2 polenta slices, thyme-side up.

Step 4

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 5g.

