- Calories per serving 192
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 734mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Creamy Parmesan Polenta
Add flavor to creamy polenta with parmesan cheese and top with tomato and proscuitto.
Polenta, made from corn meal, is a good way for those watching their cholesterol to eat something creamy without the fat. Prosciutto is a great source of protein, but it is high in sodium, so those with hypertension so be ware.
How to Make It
Combine polenta and broth in a medium saucepan over medium heat; cook 5 minutes or until smooth and hot, stirring with a whisk. Remove from heat; stir in cheese and pepper.
Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tomato, prosciutto, and garlic; cook over medium-high heat 2 minutes. Add wine; cover and cook 2 minutes. Uncover; cook 1 minute or until most of liquid has evaporated.
Spoon 3/4 cup polenta into each of 4 bowls; top with 1/2 cup tomato mixture. Sprinkle with parsley.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 4g.