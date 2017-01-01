Creamy Parmesan Polenta

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
March 2016

Add flavor to creamy polenta with parmesan cheese and top with tomato and proscuitto.

Polenta, made from corn meal, is a good way for those watching their cholesterol to eat something creamy without the fat. Prosciutto is a great source of protein, but it is high in sodium, so those with hypertension so be ware.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) tube of polenta, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 2 ounces very thin slices prosciutto
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • Chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 192
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 734mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine polenta and broth in a medium saucepan over medium heat; cook 5 minutes or until smooth and hot, stirring with a whisk. Remove from heat; stir in cheese and pepper.

Step 2

Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tomato, prosciutto, and garlic; cook over medium-high heat 2 minutes. Add wine; cover and cook 2 minutes. Uncover; cook 1 minute or until most of liquid has evaporated.

Step 3

Spoon 3/4 cup polenta into each of 4 bowls; top with 1/2 cup tomato mixture. Sprinkle with parsley.

Step 4

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 4g.

