Parchment-baked Chicken with Arugula, Sage, and Rosemary

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 parchment packet)
Health.com
March 2016

Baking the chicken in parchment paper along with the arugula, tomatoes, rosemary and sage, creates a juicy and flavorful dinner that is sure to impress.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 4 (12- x 8-inch) sheets parchment paper
  • cooking spray
  • 2 cups arugula leaves, torn
  • 4 4- ounce skinless, boneless chicken-breast halves
  • 2 teaspoon chopped fresh sage
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 cup chopped plum tomatoes
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 teaspoon sliced pitted kalamata olives (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 208mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Follow directions for heart-shaped parchment package at lower left.

Step 2

Unfold parchment heart, and coat lightly with cooking spray, leaving a 2-inch border ungreased at edge.

Step 3

Place 1/2 cup arugula on one side of parchment-paper heart so that it touches fold, but not ungreased border. Place a chicken breast over arugula; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon sage and 1/2 teaspoon rosemary. Top with 1/4 cup tomato. Sprinkle with one-fourth of salt and black pepper, drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil, and top with 1 teaspoon olives, if desired.

Step 4

Fold paper; seal edges with narrow folds. Repeat with the remaining parchment paper, chicken, and other ingredients.

Step 5

Place packets on baking sheets. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until puffy and lightly browned. To serve, open packets and transfer arugula and chicken breast to plates; pour juices over top. Or serve right in packets; carefully transfer to plates and pierce each to allow steam to escape.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up