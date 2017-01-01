Mango Granita

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Prep: 9 minutes; Freeze: 3 hours. This refreshing dessert is well worth the wait--we promise.

Ingredients

  • 1 (24-ounce) jar sliced mango, drained, reserving 2/3 cup syrup
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/16 teaspoon ground cardamom

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 82
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 8mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sliced mango, syrup, and remaining ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until mixture is thickened and mango is very tender. Cool slightly.

Step 2

Pour mixture into a blender, and process until smooth. Pour into an 8-inch baking dish; cover and freeze 3 hours or until firm.

Step 3

Scrape mango mixture with a fork; divide among 4 serving dishes. Serve immediately.

