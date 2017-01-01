Chocolate-Cinnamon Flan

Yield
8 servings
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 1 hour. Health Managing Editor Jerry Gulley, who developed this recipe, suggests that you use an 8-inch round cake pan if you don't have a quiche dish. But note that the baking time will need to be adjusted to 1 hour and 50 minutes (the increased height of the flan requires extra time).

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 tablespoons Dutch process cocoa
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 59mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 104mg
  • Calcium per serving 257mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 300°.

Step 2

Combine granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon water in a small, heavy saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat; cook 45 seconds, stirring until sugar dissolves. Boil 3 minutes or until golden. Immediately pour mixture into a 9-inch quiche dish coated with cooking spray, tipping quickly until caramelized sugar coats bottom of dish.

Step 3

Combine 1% low-fat milk and remaining ingredients in blender; process until smooth. Pour milk mixture over syrup in dish. Place dish in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan; add hot water to pan to a depth of 1 inch. Bake at 300° for 55 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Remove dish from pan; cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and chill at least 8 hours.

Step 4

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up