Cumin-Scented Black Beans With Cilantro

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Steven Petusevsky
March 2016

Add flavor to canned black beans with tomato, onion, bell pepper, cumin and cilantro and serve as a side dish with your favorite Mexican recipes.

Beans are a great carbohydrate complement to any meal. They provide fiber, and when mixed with rice, offer a complete source of protein. If you choose to top with sour cream, go with fat-free.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons canola or olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 cup chopped tomato
  • 3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, undrained
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Reduced-fat sour cream (optional)
  • Crushed red chili flakes (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 129
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 107mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat canola or olive oil in a large saucepot over medium heat. Add red onion, tomato, bell pepper, garlic, and cumin. Cook 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until tender.

Step 2

Add beans, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 10 minutes.

Step 3

Add cilantro and juice, and serve. Garnish with sour cream and chili flakes, if desired.

Step 4

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 7g.

