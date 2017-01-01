Coco Rice With Green Onions

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
2 cups (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Steven Petusevsky
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Traditional Latin-American rice gets a yellow hue with a spice mixture called Sazón, which contains monosodium glutamate (MSG) and other chemicals. We've used the natural spice turmeric to give our rice a golden glow and added a flavor twist by mixing in coconut. Dried, flaked, unsweetened coconut is found in most Asian stores and natural-food markets.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons canola or olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/4 cup flaked unsweetened coconut
  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 268
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 104mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a medium sauce- pot over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes or until tender, stirring constantly.

Step 2

Add rice and turmeric; sauté until rice becomes yellow. Stir in unsweetened coconut.

Step 3

Add broth and 1/2 cup water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and season with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer 20 minutes or until tender.

Step 4

Turn off heat, uncover, and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Stir in green onions, and serve.

Step 5

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 2g.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up