Coco Rice With Green Onions

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Traditional Latin-American rice gets a yellow hue with a spice mixture called Sazón, which contains monosodium glutamate (MSG) and other chemicals. We've used the natural spice turmeric to give our rice a golden glow and added a flavor twist by mixing in coconut. Dried, flaked, unsweetened coconut is found in most Asian stores and natural-food markets.