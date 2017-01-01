Wild Salmon With Red-Pepper Sauté

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 piece salmon with 1/2 cup peppers)
Susie Ott
March 2016

Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 31 minutes

Skinning salmon will cut back on more fat from this already lean protein source. Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which promotes brain health.

Ingredients

  • Salmon:
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 (6-ounce) wild salmon fillets, skinned
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • Saut[SPECIAL_CHAR
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 thinly sliced small onion
  • 1 (7-ounce) bottle roasted red bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 4 thinly sliced basil leaves (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 360
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 743mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

For salmon, heat oil in large nonstick skillet. Wrap handle with foil, transfer to oven, and warm 5 minutes.

Step 3

Add salmon; sprinkle with half of salt and pepper. Bake 5 minutes. Turn fish; sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper. Bake 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork.

Step 4

For sauté, heat olive oil in medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add bell pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds.

Step 5

Add wine; cook 5 minutes. Sprinkle with salt. Divide pepper mixture evenly among 4 plates; top with salmon. Garnish with basil, if desired.

