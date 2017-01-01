Caramelized Onion and Roasted Pepper Frittata

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook 15 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently. Set aside.

Step 3 Combine eggs, egg whites, cheese, milk, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk.

Step 4 Pour egg mixture into skillet with onion; stir to evenly distribute eggs. Top with bell pepper in a bicycle-spoke pattern. Cook 2 minutes or until edges begin to set. Wrap handle of skillet with foil; transfer to oven.

Step 5 Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 15 minutes or until frittata is set. Cut into 6 wedges.