- Calories per serving 133
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 147mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 332mg
- Calcium per serving 106mg
Caramelized Onion and Roasted Pepper Frittata
Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 33 minutes
Great for brunch, this frittata is low in carbohydrates. Olive oil is a healthy option for frying, and it provides healthy monounsaturated fat.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook 15 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently. Set aside.
Combine eggs, egg whites, cheese, milk, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk.
Pour egg mixture into skillet with onion; stir to evenly distribute eggs. Top with bell pepper in a bicycle-spoke pattern. Cook 2 minutes or until edges begin to set. Wrap handle of skillet with foil; transfer to oven.
Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 15 minutes or until frittata is set. Cut into 6 wedges.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 3g.