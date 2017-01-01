Lemony Pasta With Chicken and Spinach

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

High in iron (4 mg) and chromium (27 micrograms, or mcg); for women ages 19 to 50, iron RDA is 18 mg and chromium reference daily intake (RDI) is 120 mcg. Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 skinless, boneless chicken-breast halves
  • 3 thinly sliced medium red onions
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grated lemon rind
  • 2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 9 ounces uncooked spinach fettuccine
  • 1 (6-ounce) package baby spinach
  • Pine nuts, toasted (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 588
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 85g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 55mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 791mg
  • Calcium per serving 124mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes per side or until done. Transfer with tongs to a cutting board. Cool; shred with hands.

Step 2

Combine onions, raisins, rind, ginger, and salt in a large skillet over medium heat; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in vinegar and pepper.

Step 3

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Stir in spinach just before draining. Drain pasta and spinach; return to pot, stir in onion mixture and chicken, and toss well before serving. Garnish with pine nuts, if desired.

Step 4

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 22g.

