Thai-Style Beef Salad

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 2/3 cups)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

High in vitamin B12 (1.3 mcg); RDA for women is 2.4 mcg. Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. You can use a cheaper cut of beef, such as flank steak, for this dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound beef tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon Thai fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 4 cups trimmed watercress
  • 1 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped
  • 1 cup cilantro leaves, chopped
  • 6 sliced radishes
  • 3 1/2 cups sliced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon rind

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 262
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 463mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add beef, reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer 25 minutes or until medium-rare. Remove beef from saucepan with tongs, cover beef with aluminum foil, and let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2

Combine canola oil, lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.

Step 3

Combine watercress, mint, cilantro, radishes, onion, and lemon rind in a large bowl; refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

Step 4

Cut beef crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices, then into long strips. Add beef and dressing to watercress mixture, and toss gently to coat.

