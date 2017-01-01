Thai-Style Beef Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add beef, reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer 25 minutes or until medium-rare. Remove beef from saucepan with tongs, cover beef with aluminum foil, and let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2 Combine canola oil, lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.

Step 3 Combine watercress, mint, cilantro, radishes, onion, and lemon rind in a large bowl; refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.