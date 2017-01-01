- Calories per serving 132
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 49mg
- Calcium per serving 10mg
Peanut Butter-Oatmeal Cookies
Source of vitamin B6 (0.05 mg); RDA for women is 1.3 mg. Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°.
Pulse oats in a food processor until finely ground. Add sugar and cherries; process until coarsely ground.
Combine peanut butter and butter in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at low speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, vanilla, and salt; beat until smooth. Add oat mixture; beat until blended. Stir in flour with a rubber spatula until well-blended; use your hands if necessary.
Drop dough by level 1/8-cupfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with a fork, leaving an imprint on top. Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pans; cool.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 9g.