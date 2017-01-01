- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 683mg
- Calcium per serving 225mg
Broccoli Rabe and Cheese Pizza
High in calcium (225 mg); RDA for women ages 19 to 50 is 1,000 mg. Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. This pizza provides a hefty chunk of a woman's daily calcium requirement, so enjoy it without the guilt.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Remove and discard tough ends from broccoli rabe stems; coarsely chop stems, leaves, and florets.
Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a large nonstick skillet. Add broccoli rabe; cook 2 minutes or until tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Dry on paper towels.
Sprinkle baking sheet with cornmeal. Unroll dough onto baking sheet; pat into a 12- x 14-inch rectangle. Top with sauce, broccoli rabe, and cheeses. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Sprinkle the floor of the oven with water 2-3 times to create steam for a crispier crust.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 5g.