Frozen Iced Tea

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

This refreshing, simple dessert is a delicious twist on a summer standby, and it's great to have on hand for hot afternoons. For a frozen mint iced tea, add several fresh mint sprigs with the lemon juice and sugar mixture; discard mint before freezing.

For a frozen summer treat without all the calories, this frozen iced tea hits the spot. Also try with decaf tea on a hot, summer night.

Ingredients

  • 3 family-sized tea bags
  • 6 cups boiling water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons light-colored corn syrup
  • 6 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Lemon slices (optional)
  • Mint sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 115
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 10mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place tea bags in a large bowl. Pour boiling water over tea bags; steep 10 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags.

Step 2

Combine sugar, 1/2 cup water, and light-colored corn syrup in a saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Add sugar mixture and fresh lemon juice to tea; stir to combine. Let cool to room temperature. Pour cooled tea mixture into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish; cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or until firm. Remove tea mixture from freezer; scrape entire mixture with a fork until fluffy. Spoon into a container; cover and freeze for up to 1 month. Garnish with lemon slices and mint sprigs, if desired.

