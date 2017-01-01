- Calories per serving 115
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 10mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Frozen Iced Tea
This refreshing, simple dessert is a delicious twist on a summer standby, and it's great to have on hand for hot afternoons. For a frozen mint iced tea, add several fresh mint sprigs with the lemon juice and sugar mixture; discard mint before freezing.
For a frozen summer treat without all the calories, this frozen iced tea hits the spot. Also try with decaf tea on a hot, summer night.
How to Make It
Place tea bags in a large bowl. Pour boiling water over tea bags; steep 10 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags.
Combine sugar, 1/2 cup water, and light-colored corn syrup in a saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Add sugar mixture and fresh lemon juice to tea; stir to combine. Let cool to room temperature. Pour cooled tea mixture into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish; cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or until firm. Remove tea mixture from freezer; scrape entire mixture with a fork until fluffy. Spoon into a container; cover and freeze for up to 1 month. Garnish with lemon slices and mint sprigs, if desired.