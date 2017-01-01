- Calories per serving 400
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
- Fat per serving 7.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54.3g
- Fiber per serving 3.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 60mg
- Iron per serving 3.9mg
- Sodium per serving 694mg
- Calcium per serving 148mg
Greek Chicken with Angel Hair Pasta
Becky Luigart-Stayner
"I came up with this dish from a basic recipe that called for chicken, spices, and tomatoes, and then I added some of my own favorites to it." -Heather Lanzone, Spokane, WA
Make this healthy pasta dish even healthier with whole wheat angel hair pasta. It's rich in fiber and healthy, complex carbohydrates to keep you feeling full longer.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken to pan; sauté 3 minutes on each side. Add onion and next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes) to pan; stir well. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Serve with pasta.