Easy Meatless Manicotti

Randy Mayor
Yield
7 servings (serving size: 2 manicotti)
Catherine Salzman
March 2016

Whip up this meatless manicotti for a vegetarian version of a favorite Italian pasta dish.

Cheese pasta dishes don't always have to be extremely high in fat. This recipe calls for fat-free cheese, so you get the flavor, the calcium but not all the saturated fat.

Recipe Is:
Low Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1 (16-ounce) carton fat-free cottage cheese
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (8-ounce) package manicotti (14 shells)
  • 1 (26-ounce) jar fat-free tomato-basil pasta sauce
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 328
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 23.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 891mg
  • Calcium per serving 451mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Combine 1 1/2 cups mozzarella, cottage cheese, and the next 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl. Spoon about 3 tablespoons cheese mixture into each uncooked manicotti. Pour half of tomato-basil pasta sauce into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange stuffed shells in a single layer over sauce, and top with the remaining sauce. Pour 1 cup water into dish. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella evenly over sauce. Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 375° for 1 hour or until shells are tender. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up