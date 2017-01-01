Yellow Sheet Cake with Chocolate Frosting

Here's a moist, buttery dessert that can make any occasion a celebration. It was a favorite with our staffers, receiving top scores for its taste. Fresh edible flowers, such as mums, make an easy, pretty decoration; most people remove the flowers before eating the cake. If you're offering the cake at an informal gathering, serve it right from the pan.

Better than the box, this creamy, moist yellow cake is great for any occasion. Serve with fat-free ice cream to complete the celebration.